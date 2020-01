Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 20:02 Hits: 3

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will evacuate some 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicentre for the new coronavirus, and it is urging other Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to China, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/30/canada-to-evacuate-canadians-from-flu-hit-chinese-region---foreign-minister