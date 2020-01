Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 19:51 Hits: 3

WUHAN, China: For almost a week, 21-year-old American-born college student Nicholas Schneider has been trying and failing to find a way out of Wuhan, China, the quarantined city at the heart of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. An eerie calm has descended on the normally bustling streets of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/-i-m-in-an-apocalypse---american-student-trapped-in-coronavirus-hit-chinese-city-12368408