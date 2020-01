Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 16:34 Hits: 1

This year, the parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity will adopt an ambitious global biodiversity roadmap to guide progress toward a future in which humans genuinely live in harmony with nature. To achieve that goal, conservation and restoration of the world's declining wetlands is essential.

