Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 19:53 Hits: 3

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he hoped an NPR reporter he criticized during a private meeting found "peace."Pompeo's remarks, delivered to reporters as he traveled to Europe, come after the NPR...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/480542-pompeo-on-clash-with-npr-reporter-i-hope-she-finds-peace