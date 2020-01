Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 18:37 Hits: 5

It was clear to Senate Republicans on Wednesday after a morning meeting between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) that the question of having additional witnesses is settled...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480526-gop-senators-believe-they-have-the-votes-to-block-witnesses