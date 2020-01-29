Anti-Trump Republican group drops the most brutal ad of all time against 'full Trump' AZ senator

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 15:55 Hits: 1

Since the day Donald Trump descended down the escalators at Trump Tower to announce his run for the presidency, there has been a small but unwavering faction of well-known Republicans who’ve denounced The Donald for his bigotry, misogyny, and the fact he’s not even conservative.

After only three years in office, the deficit has soared. Just this week the Congressional Budget Office projected the deficit will soon top $1 trillion and will stay there for the next decade. Add that to the endless stream of incompetence and increasingly fascist behavior and this group of Republicans have had enough. Rick Wilson, George Conway, and Steve Schmidt have formed The Lincoln Project to hit back at Trump and his vulnerable Senate supporters. In a New York Times op-ed, the group said their priority wasn’t to align with Democrats but to beat Trumpism.

Over these next 11 months, our efforts will be dedicated to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line. We do not undertake this task lightly, nor from ideological preference. We have been, and remain, broadly conservative (or classically liberal) in our politics and outlooks. Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort.

The Lincoln Project is up with its first ad in Arizona, targeting Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat after the resignation of Sen. Jon Kyl, who’d temporarily filled the role after McCain’s death. McSally lost a Senate race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in 2018, even after cozying up to Trump. Now that she faces another actual election, this time against astronaut Mark Kelly (husband of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords), McSally’s gone increasingly “full Trump.” The Lincoln Project takes McSally to task for her embrace of Trumpism in what is, by far, the most brutal political ad I’ve ever seen.

WATCH:

Yikes!

