America has spoken: A fair impeachment hearing requires relevant witnesses

As Senate Republicans try to figure out a way to deal with the impeachment witness issue, perhaps how the American public—the people they represent—can help clarify. Because what they say, even among Republican voters, is that you can't have a trial without witnesses. They've been saying that since before the John Bolton bombshell that he has firsthand knowledge that Trump did the abuse of power. Let's just go through the numbers of voters saying witnesses should testify:

Again, the majority of these are from before the Bolton bombshell, including a poll released from Navigator research Tuesday that had 82% of voters wanting to hear specifically from Bolton. That included 70% of Republicans, a number that would undoubtedly decline now that they know what Bolton would like say. Trials are supposed to have witnesses, that's fundamental to our system of justice. Everyone knows that. Without relevant witnesses, it's a cover up. Everyone knows that, including Senate Republicans however much they'll argue otherwise.

