Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 01:28 Hits: 2

On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s legal team stood before the Senate to give its closing argument … and discovered it didn’t have one. Instead, Pat Philbin spent half an hour adding some footnotes to…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/trumps-legal-team-closed-out-his-defense-by-showing-that-it-had-no-defense/