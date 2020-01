Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 09:21 Hits: 3

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai health officials said on Wednesday they will start screening tourist sector workers for coronavirus as part of measures to control the spread of the new disease that has killed 132 people in China.

