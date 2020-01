Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 07:12 Hits: 4

The death toll from last month's volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island rose to 21 after another person died in hospital from injuries, police confirmed on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-white-island-volcano-eruption-death-toll-rises-12365074