Live coverage: Texas' 28th State House District special election

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 01:00 Hits: 3

Polls closed at 8 PM in Texas’ 28th State House District, a GOP-held district in the Houston suburbs that’s hosting a competitive special election between Democrat Eliz Markowitz and Republican Gary Gates. Click here for our preview of the race.

Results: Fort Bend County

Due to a technical error, another liveblog shell was posted at the same time as this one. You can find our commentary there.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1914652