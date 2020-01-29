Organizers, legislators arrested in St. Louis during sit-in protest for $15 wage for union janitors

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 03:30 Hits: 4

The fight for a living wage (or at least, the fight to get closer to one) continues today in St. Louis, Missouri. Union organizers and local officials gathered for a peaceful protest to back the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 Janitors in their fight for at least a $15 hourly wage. The St. Louis American reports that about 20 protesters, including local officials, were arrested by police while blocking streets in downtown St. Louis. Of note, Alderman Megan Green was arrested in an orchestrated arrest, as KMOX reports.

According to a press release, janitors currently make as little as $10 an hour. In Missouri, the minimum wage across the state increases to $9.45 an hour in 2020, but he janitors’ contracts expired early this January without an increase for more than 2,000 workers.

Officials in the protest included St. Louis city treasurer Tishaura Jones, State Rep. Jay Mosley, State Rep. Wiley Price, and the aforementioned Ald. Megan Green. Planned Parenthood, United Autoworkers, SEIU Missouri/Kansas healthcare workers, and UNITE HERE Local 74 also appeared.

“People called us crazy,” Rep. Aldridge told The St. Louis American in reference to her leading Fight for 15 walkouts in the past. “Over time, low-wage workers have been able to push the narrative of what a living wage is throughout the country.”

Reports show that a worker making the federal minimum can’t afford a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the country; now, to be clear, that statistic refers to the $7.25 hourly pay, which is obviously lower than $10. That said, workers deserve dignity and actual living wages for their skilled and very needed labor. As Daily Kos recently covered, Taco Bell is testing six-figure salaries for its general managers. Just being “above” the federal or state minimum is far from enough.

Here are some videos and images from the protest.

BREAKING: @SEIULocal1 janitors and allies are now occupying a street in downtown St. Louis to demand a $15 minimum wage

Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted his support for the janitors as well.

I'm proud to stand with the brave janitors of @SEIULocal1 and their allies who are risking arrest today in St. Louis to fight for living wages and respect on the job.

Living wages are about a better quality of life and autonomy. They’re also about dignity—and every single person deserves that.

