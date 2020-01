Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 16:05 Hits: 0

President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Fox News for having Democrats on air, predicting it would mark "the beginning of the end" for the network.The president bemoaned that Fox was "trying to be so politically co...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/480253-trump-asks-what-the-hell-has-happened-to-fox-news-after-interview