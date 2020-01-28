Bolton's team denies leaking his book, contends White House made copies

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 15:21 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump claimed to reporters Monday that he hadn't seen the manuscript from former national security adviser John Bolton’s new book, but Bolton’s team reportedly believes the White House was not only given the manuscript but made copies of it, according to NBC News. The book, which The New York Times obtained a copy of, alleges that Trump told Bolton military aid to Ukraine was being delayed until the country investigated Trump’s political adversary, which is now the central claim of the president’s impeachment trial.

NBC News correspondent Carol Lee reported Monday that one hard copy of Bolton's book was delivered to the White House in December for a national security review. "What happened to the copy of the book is unknown to Bolton's team, but it appears copies of it were made," NBC News said in its report. "Bolton's team submitted the book 'in good faith' and now feels that process was corrupted."

In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Lee said Bolton’s team is contending: “Essentially it's hard to get your head around the idea you have one copy of a book and everyone is passing it around, and then all of those people are going and talking to reporters about what they read in this one copy that they've all been sharing.” Lee added: “So it suggests that there are multiple copies floating around and from the Bolton team's perspective, they're saying we give them one copy. What they did with it, we don't know, but clearly it's gotten out there and it's not coming from us. They really want to distance themselves from the idea he is somehow behind leaking this.”

