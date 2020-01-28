DCCC rolls out first 12 challengers for 2020 'Red to Blue' campaign

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 15:50 Hits: 0

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified the first 12 candidates for its "Red to Blue" program, staying on offense after flipping 43 seats in the 2018 midterm elections. The nominees are both challenging Republican incumbents and running in districts where Republicans have decided to move on. These candidates, DCCC Chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos said in the committee’s announcement, "are veterans, farmers, doctors, public servants and advocates who are committed to serving their communities and ensuring they will finally have a voice in Congress." Some, like Wendy Davis, are national stars already.

Making this announcement particularly sweet is the "full-blown fundraising crisis" Republican leadership says it’s experiencing. The DCCC outraised the NRCC by $40 million in 2019. NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer told a meeting of the GOP conference, "They're crushing us." Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy chimed in, "They're kicking our ass."

So let's keep kicking their asses. Please kick in your $3 to these campaigns.

The first batch of “Red to Blue” candidates includes challengers who ran in 2018: Hiral Tipirneni (AZ-06), Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (IL-13), Dan Feehan (MN-01), Gina Ortiz Jones (TX-23), and Carolyn Long (WA-03). Candidates running for open seats are Christina Hale (IN-05), Rita Hart (IA-02), and Jackie Gordon (NY-02). The final endorsed candidates are Jill Schupp (MO-02), Wendy Davis (TX-21), and Eugene DePasquale (PA-10). (Daily Kos has been raising money for the nominee funds in several of these districts, including IL-13, MN-01, TX-23, WA-03, IN-05, MO-02, and PA-10.)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1914604