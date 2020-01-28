Impeachment trial opening arguments come to a close: Live coverage #1

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 18:00 Hits: 1

The final day of opening arguments from Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team (which will be closing arguments, too, if they have their way) is expected to be relatively brief. Guess they’ll have to increase their lies-per-minute to make quota.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

And we’re underway.

Pat Cipollone opens by saying that they intend to be done “by dinner time.” Pat Philbin up first, then Jay Sekulow, then Cipollone to bring it to a close.

Philbin “wouldn’t presume to elaborate” on Dershowitz’s presentation on abuse of power … then goes on to elaborate on Dershowitz’s presentation on abuse of power. Which makes it seem that the faith in Dershowitz’s evening ramble through name-checking founders wasn’t viewed as all that effective.

Philbin going through all the concerns of the framers on impeachment and what it meant. While he’s at it, let’s check again:

“The subjects of its jurisdiction are those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust.” — Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 65.

Philbin really, really, really stretching here to talk about bills of attainder, which has absolutely nothing to do with impeachment. This isn’t just going back to a dry well, he’s broken out the pick ax in search of a topic.

How obvious is it that Trump’s team have failed to knock down abuse of power as an impeachable offense? So obvious that they’re trying to invent new reasons on the final day of the defense.

And now Philbin is declaring that intent can’t be considered … which would be a considerable relief to thousands facing trial.

Note that what Philbin just claimed was “not a Constitutionally coherent statement” wasn’t a statement at all. It was pieces and scraps of various statements from the House managers that Philbin pasted together, then claimed was not coherent.

Philbin now going to address things he says are “extraneous” — which apparently includes every stage of the cover-up.

Philbin starts off with two lies: saying that Lt. Col. Vindman was the only person to raise a complaint about the call, and that Vindman agreed his disagreement was only a “policy concern.”

And then Philbin goes to testimony from Tim Morrison saying that there was nothing “nefarious” about moving the transcript to the secure server. Which is super handy, since Morrison is the person who recommended putting it there.

Philbin claiming that the call was “available to everyone who needed it as part of their job” completely contradicts testimony from Sondland, Volker, Taylor and others who claim they were not able to see the call transcript until it became public.

Philbin claiming that the House needed to counter the OLC is completely topsy-turvy. The Inspector General of the Intelligence Community already determined that the complaint WAS an urgent concern. OLC overruled the IG. and then the IG felt strongly enough to make Congess aware anyway.

Philbin’s argument isn’t with the House, it’s with the IG.

Philbin genuinely arguing that if the Inspector General sees a “violation of law” he’s not responsible for reporting a concern.

And now it’s Jay Sekulow time. Sekulow’s task throughout this affair has been to act a proxy for the worst of the sweaty Jim Jordan / Kevin McCarthy / Matt Gaetz school of screamers. Turn your volume down now.

“Danger, danger, danger” says Sekulow. But he leaves out the requisite “Will Robinson.”

Sekulow does not miss the opportunity to say “Crossfire Hurricane” again. And he brings up James Comey. And now Sekulow is genuinely ranting about the “Steele dossier.”

If you’re wondering, we are still talking about the FISA warrant. What does this have to do with this trial? NOT A DAMN THING.

Lisa Page! Peter Strzok!

Please check your BINGO cards.

Sekulow is now directly attacking Robert Mueller and claiming he destroyed evidence.

This is a trainwreck. Mixed with an airplane crash. During a 32-car pile-up.

Nellie Ohr! Bruce Ohr! Sorry, but by this point everyone’s BINGO cards are full. No further prizes.

Sekulow now talking about how Trump was busy winning “peace in the Middle East” while under attack for impeachment. This is so, unbelievably, unfathomably awful.

Sekulow's whole speech could be generated by using a random number generator to take phrases from Trump tweets. It's really impossible to overstate just how awful this is in every possible way.

Sekulow isn’t going to go through a detailed analysis of the “facts” on Biden. He’s just going to smear him in general terms by repeating the worst lies.

Incoherent would be a generous description of this speech. If you’re not listening … heck, go ahead and listen. It’s kind of a wonder.

Sekulow is not even doing a good job of reading a comment from Dershowitz—though to give him some credit, it’s not possible to find a quote from Dershowitz that would make sense.

Now Sekulow is complaining about Bolton’s book. Complete with statements from Barr and Trump attacking Bolton.

“An unpublished manuscript, that some reporters, maybe, have some idea what it said. If you want to call that evidence.”

At this point, I’m genuinely laughing. I don’t think SNL can lampoon this. Sekulow is making a speech that it pre-pardodied.

We’ve wandered back to attacking Bob Mueller. “Bob Mueller had to correct himself ... so that’s what the president’s been living with”

Now we’re on the battlefield. Now we’re in the Ukraine parliament. Now we’re talking about fiscal year. Now we’re talking about the length of the phone call. Now we’re talking about the whistleblower. Now we’re talking about Ukraine’s anti-corruption court.

“Are you going to allow impeachment to go from a New York Times report that says what they hears in a manuscript? I hope not.”

This is indescribable. If Trump had decided to defend himself in court, I don’t believe he could have been worse.

Is there a legal equivalent of the Ig Nobel Prize? Asking for a friend.

I do believe that no one could sum up the entire Trump legal defense as effectively as Jay Sekulow has in the last hour. This is a perfect encapsulation of everything they’ve presented, every “fact” of their case, and every theme of the Trump presidency. This is the Everest of Republican speeches.

I am now fully anticipating Republican senators to boil out of the chamber and tell us how compelling and convincing Sekulow was, and how much better his speech was than Adam Schiff. Because we passed Hell three floors ago.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1914620