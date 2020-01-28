Community groups, advocates, 2020 presidential candidates slam 'racist wealth test' ruling

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 18:15 Hits: 1

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s “public charge” immigration rule change slammed the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on Monday to allow officials to proceed with the discriminatory policy as litigation continues. The decision, Make the Road New York co-executive director Javier Valdés said in a press release received by Daily Kos, “will hurt immigrant communities. The Trump administration's public charge rules attack our loved ones and neighbors by imposing a racist wealth test on the immigration system.”

Local grassroots organizations, national organizations including civil and labor groups, elected officials, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidates were among the chorus of voices across the U.S. condemning this cruel attack on America’s immigrant families, which makes it easier for the administration to deny green cards to immigrants who are legally accessing, or might access, public benefits such as food assistance.

“The Supreme Court’s decision will further marginalize immigrant communities and will inevitably create a socioeconomic hierarchy in our immigration system," Council on American-Islamic Relations government affairs director Robert McCaw said. "The Trump administration's policy could quite literally kill people by making them too afraid to seek life-saving medical care, and the Supreme Court seems to agree such a cruel system is acceptable."

Pili Tobar, deputy director of immigrant rights advocacy group America’s Voice, called the discriminatory policy a wealth test that will wall off the American Dream for many. “The Supreme Court’s decision on public charge just confirmed that immigration in Trump’s America is means tested and only for the rich,” she said. “Trump and his Senior Advisor Stephen Miller want to make America white again by closing the door to people of color, women, Muslims and working class families striving for a better life.”

White House aide and noted white supremacist Stephen Miller reportedly berated administration officials for not rolling out the policy quickly enough, claiming, "This is time we don't have. I don't care what you need to do to finish it on time." He got what he wanted. In a statement received by Daily Kos, Community Change Action president Lorella Praeli said that 2020 presidential candidates “must declare that they will rescind Trump’s public charge rule on day one of their administration.”

2020 candidates Joe Biden,Mike Bloomberg,Pete Buttigieg,Amy Klobuchar,Deval Patrick,Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Elizabeth Warren all condemned the decision in a series of tweets. “My father came to America at 17 without a nickel, speaking no English. He grew up to be the proudest American you ever saw,” Sanders wrote. “Trump's policy is disgraceful. It is not what America is about. We will defeat him and end his demonization of immigrants and the poor.”

In her tweet, Warren wrote, “This is simply another way for the Trump administration to attack immigrants, particularly those with disabilities. Families shouldn't be forced to choose between staying in our country and basic health care and housing.” Calling the policy a wealth test, Biden said, “The United States of America should be open and welcome to all—not just the wealthy.”

“Although this move from SCOTUS is deeply disheartening, it only strengthens our resolve to continue to fight—both in the courtroom and alongside our communities—for a future in which every family can thrive,” the National Immigration Law Center tweeted, and shared an infographic to help immigrant families find out if the ruling applies to them. “Families should continue to use the services for which they are eligible without fear,” the group said.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1914605