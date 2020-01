Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 01:38 Hits: 2

When President Donald Trump touted a new Fox News poll on Sunday, he neglected to mention some of its key findings. Namely, half the country supports his removal from office, including an…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/trump-touts-fox-news-poll-that-shows-hes-flailing/