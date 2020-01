Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 03:04 Hits: 2

A US court has sentenced a Bosnian man to over seven years in prison for sending gun parts overseas, including to clients involved with a Swedish neo-Nazi group. The man labeled the items as bicycle parts.

