Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 03:53 Hits: 4

Catalan separatist Clara Ponsati has not set foot in her native Barcelona for two years for fear of the Spanish authorities. But her circumstances could be about to change thanks to Brexit.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wanted-catalan-separatist-hopes-brexit-brings-immunity-12360680