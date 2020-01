Category: World Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 18:46 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday tried to regain control over the Senate's impeachment debate by urging Republican senators at lunch to keep their powder dry on deciding the question of whether to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480117-mcconnell-urges-gop-senators-to-keep-powder-dry-on-witness-question