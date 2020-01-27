As Republicans grapple with mounting pressure for witnesses, Americans have already decided

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 23:00 Hits: 1

Once again, the GOP is just catching up to where the nation already is, even as Republicans fight to remain in their hermetically sealed Fox News bubble. Following the bombshell John Bolton news, Senate Republicans are reportedly pulling each other aside and talking in hushed tones about potentially calling a witness or two during Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. Gasp.

Naturally, they're following the nation instead of leading it, as is the GOP way. If there is such thing as a national consensus these days in American politics, voters' desire to hear from witnesses is about as close as it gets. As MSNBC's Steve Benen pointed out, three major polls in the past week have all shown that at least two-thirds of respondents want new witness testimony in Trump's impeachment trial.

That includes:

That’s about as much agreement as we’ll get on anything as politically charged as an impeachment trial. If Republicans blow it to protect Trump, their complicity in the cover-up will be more obvious than ever.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1914509