Impeachment trial resumes with more of Trump's lie-and-attack defense: Live coverage #5

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 23:57 Hits: 1

White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, and their whole crew are back to continue the opening arguments in the impeachment defense of Donald Trump. They gave a brief preview on Saturday, which was exactly what you’d expect: lies and attacks. They resume in the wake of reports that former national security adviser John Bolton’s book recounts a conversation with Donald Trump in which Trump explicitly tied military aid to Ukraine investigating his political opponents—exactly what Trump was impeached for—but it’s unlikely that will change the basic lie-and-attack strategy.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

A new face in the Trump defense lineup: Robert Ray, who so far is repeating Ken Starr’s arguments that there is too much impeachment these days so everyone should just go home.

Robert Ray, the latest Trump lawyer to yap, tell us that Nixon committed a lot of crimes when he wasn’t impeached.

“Impeachment was never intended to be a partisan tool,” says Ray, ignoring that the problem here is that one party and only one party believes Corruption is Good Now.

After the fireworks of Pam Bondi brazenly lying about the basics of Shokin’s corruption, Ray’s return to a long, meandering “and we tied an onion to our belts, which was the style at the time” reminiscing brings things back around to where we were this morning. This impeachment is partisan and improper, because we say so, and Trump’s crimes aren’t serious, like lying about sex, but only attempts to tamper with the fabric of our elections (again.)

I’m not ignoring Ray, I just once again have no idea how this ties into an actual defense of Trump. He’s instead arguing that a “partisan” impeachment is “illegitimate”, the alleged crime wasn’t serious enough, and the House did it wrong, ad nauseam.

Now Ray is again saying the evidence of a quid-pro-quo is “weak,” again completely ignoring the new Bolton revelation that Trump directly told him he was holding up military aid for a Biden investigation—debunking this entire plank of the defense. All of this is now gibberish.

Don’t hold your breath. So-called ‘moderate’ Republicans have been spinning this for days, an attempt to at least look like they have contemplated maybe doing the not-corrupt thing.

WITNESS NEWS: Multiple GOP sources tell me there are or seem to be 51 votes for the first vote on witnesses - whether to consider the idea of witnesses.But not yet 51 votes for any *specific* witness. January 28, 2020

Ray: "The evidence strongly suggests Ukraine was perfectly capable of resisting any efforts to entangle itself in United States domestic party politics and partisanship." That’s the defense? That it’s OK that Trump was asking for foreign election help and holding up aid because Ukraine could “resist?” So it’s not a bank robbery if the bank employees “resist?”

Republican senators were furiously spinning the talking point that House impeachment managers had “nothing new” and were repeating themselves. I’m not sure how they’re surviving today’s Trump defense.

Ray’s wrap-up is about how terrible partisanship is and how we must end this partisaBENGHAZIBIRTHCERTIFICATEJADEHELMEMOLUMENTSGOOFDNOWship that is hurting our nation. If we say Trump can do crimes, stop being partisan by saying otherwise.

And now Alan Dershowitz is up, further evidence the Trump defense is not so much trying to defend Trump as it is trying to kill the rest of us via filibuster.

Alan Dershowitz is up—presumably having kept his underwear on—and announces he will argue against Donald Trump being impeached. Dude, that ship sailed.

“I am here today because I love my country,” begins Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-lawyer. Again, it’s clear that Trump was personally directing the defense today. Attacks on Hunter Biden. Attacks on Obama. Conspiracy theories and brazen lies. And people Trump has seen defending him on Fox News. His team has clearly been going down a checklist of his personal defense demands.

If Dershowitz’s “I will show” opening is proportional to the rest of his speech he’s going to be talking until next Thursday.

Dershowitz’s argument is that to remove a president, one must prove actual criminal offenses. A reminder:

Legal scholars are panning new arguments championed by Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, who recently joined President Donald Trump's legal team and is making the case that Trump cannot be impeached because he didn't commit any crimes. [...] "Every scholar, except you... that has looked at this issue, about whether it has to be a crime in order to be an impeachable offense, has said no," Toobin told Dershowitz, citing arguments that were first put forward by Alexander Hamilton and others in the Federalist Papers in the 1780s.​​​​​​

Dersh says the standard is that impeachable crimes must be akin in severity to bribery or treason. Using your office to manipulate the next American election by demanding an election-related bribe from foreign officials would seem to be a two-fer on that score, no?

Every college-educated person in America is now having flashbacks to the worst lectures they ever had to attend. But Dersh is using a very thick argument to argue an incredibly thin premise: If it isn’t a crime, you can’t impeach for it. And if it is a crime, says William Barr, you can neither investigate nor arrest for it. So the legislative, the judicial and the executive branches alike are all nullified, and Trump can literally do anything he wants.

Dershowitz is insisting there must be a crime-crime to be removed. Tonight anyway:

The text of Dershowitz’s speech about what the framers “meant” by impeachable offenses, as opposed to what the rest of you stupid historians and lawmakers and peasants thought they meant, appears to be thick enough to last us into the wee hours of the morning. Just so you know.

Note that even Alan Dershowitz himself thinks Alan Dershowitz is full of crap on this one. Good news for Trump, though: Dersh now arguing that “incapacity” is not grounds for impeachment.

He then moves on to pig-stealing.

Dershowitz speaks with the glee of a professor finally given what he always wanted: an audience that is legally not permitted to leave.

Just as an aside, Dershowitz’s incessant use of the format “I am now going to tell you what I will be shortly telling you” rather just telling us is a common rhetorical trick to stretch out material that would otherwise (cough: book report) not make the required word count. Pay attention, kids, this is news you can use.

Trump was apparently indeed angry that the morning’s defense, before Pam Bondi started throwing Biden lies and conspiracy theories around, was too “boring.”

He goes there: Dershowitz is the first impeachment defender to even bring up Bolton’s name. "Nothing in the Bolton revelations, even if true, would rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense." Which is odd, because Bolton sure seemed to think it was when he was warning everyone who would listen to go see the lawyers.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1914410