Impeachment trial resumes with more of Trump's lie-and-attack defense: Live coverage #6

White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, and their whole crew are back to continue the opening arguments in the impeachment defense of Donald Trump. They gave a brief preview on Saturday, which was exactly what you’d expect: lies and attacks. They resume in the wake of reports that former national security adviser John Bolton’s book recounts a conversation with Donald Trump in which Trump explicitly tied military aid to Ukraine investigating his political opponents—exactly what Trump was impeached for—but it’s unlikely that will change the basic lie-and-attack strategy.

If you’re just joining us, Alan Dershowitz is giving a long lecture on how the founders would not want a president impeached for mere abuse of power, despite Alan Dershowitz previously arguing the opposite. He’s trying to put a legal spin on Ken Starr’s argument that there are Too Many Impeachments These Days.

Dershowitz now arguing at length that merely being a “dishonest” leader is not impeachable, which is probably not going to go down well with an already-fuming Trump.

Dershowitz has spent quite a bit of time defending his own complete reversal of opinion on the issues he’s arguing tonight, which does not help Trump but does help Dershowitz as he claws at credibility in the highest-profile television show he’ll ever be on.

Next up: Trump’s legal team will communicate via magic crystal with the Founding Fathers, who will say they agree with Donald Trump in every way. Wait, the crystal broke—so we’ll go with Cipollone, one of the Trump defenders implicated in the very acts that landed Trump here to begin with. He says he’s closing up for the night and promises it won’t take long.

Cipollone lied about this not taking very long. And again, he is ignoring the facts of the case at hand and arguing procedure and Too Many Impeachments These Days. “Imagine if all that energy was being used to solve the problems of the American people.”

“This choice belongs to the American people. They will get to make it months from now.” So the “Constitution” prevents you from removing the traitorous idiot and crook from office. And we’re done.

