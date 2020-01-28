The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'I am now proudly a registered Democrat standing with the Constitution,': #ILeftTheGOP goes viral

Category: World Hits: 2

Can people change their minds? Of course they can. Will certain cults of personality lose their followers this coming election cycle? Some people have traveled too far down a very dark road and are unwilling to face up to their own fears and faults. But some people have started out one way and went another. My father was a conservative kid from a working-class Queens, New York, family who went from being a conservative who liked late-1950s Nixon into a bleeding heart liberal a few years later. For him, a young woman telling him his ideas were like those in Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead made him rethink his values. People change, and for many people, watching the current Republican Party under Donald Trump debase the Constitution and walk back virtually everything they’ve said they stood for, is enough to get #ILeftTheGOP to begin trending on Twitter.

x

x

There are a mixture of serious testimonials as well as some funny digs at the Grand Old Party.

x

Many people who showed up at the Kos blog porch over 10 years ago to talk about their feelings and ideas might remember a similar story to this:

x

And there are the more modern converts.

x

For some it was coming for a long time.

x

And these hearings, with such stark hypocrisy on the part of the Republican Party, will hopefully have more people making these moves.

x

x

x

But, never forget, we do not choose when and where and to whom we are born. We all have to make our ways to the light in different ways.

x

And there is a lot of pain involved in changing what might once have been a strongly held belief system.

x

x

x

And just for some of us, showing our support.

x

If you were once conservative, share your story below.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1914444

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version