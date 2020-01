Category: World Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 19:49 Hits: 1

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and network contributor Katie Pavlich got into a heated debate on Monday as they debated impeachment, with Wallace telling Pavlich to get her "facts straight" before "Special Report" anchor B...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/480134-foxs-chris-wallace-katie-pavlich-spar-on-impeachment-get-your-facts-straight