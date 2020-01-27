Impeachment trial resumes with more of Trump's lie-and-attack defense: Live coverage #1

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 18:00 Hits: 1

White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, and their whole crew are back to continue the opening arguments in the impeachment defense of Donald Trump. They gave a brief preview on Saturday, which was exactly what you’d expect: lies and attacks. They resume in the wake of reports that former national security adviser John Bolton’s book recounts a conversation with Donald Trump in which Trump explicitly tied military aid to Ukraine investigating his political opponents—exactly what Trump was impeached for—but it’s unlikely that will change the basic lie-and-attack strategy.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow opens by saying they won’t address “allegations that are not based on evidentiary standards at all.” So, apparently not going to say the B(olton) word today.

White House lawyer, Ken Starr, noted expert on blow jobs and covering up sexual assault, is (very slowly) seeming to tell us that House Democrats are stinking liars because they don’t have to take an oath like their Senate colleagues did before they signed off on the cover-up.

Starr says we’re in the “age of impeachment.” (Note: there have been three presidents impeached in 200+ years.)

Yeah, this is today’s argument. There are too many impeachments. And, uh, that’s about it.

[archives]Do you think Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr has mostly conducted an impartial investigation to find out if anything illegal occurred, or has mostly conducted a partisan investigation to damage Bill Clinton?Impartial 27%Partisan 64%(CBS/NYT Poll, 9/22-23/98)1/2 January 27, 2020

Ken Starr unironically lamenting that impeachments are happening "all too frequently" is so much better with a laugh track pic.twitter.com/qmuHjQNe0G January 27, 2020

So, just to be clear, Starr is arguing that Clinton was charged with “actual crimes” and Trump isn’t. So lying about a consensual affair is a crime but a president trying to fix a presidential election is not.

