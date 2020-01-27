VIDEO: Risking her life to save others in Nazi-occupied Poland

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 07:57 Hits: 2

Helena Troszczynska was just a child when she and her family opened up their home to help two Jewish cousins flee Nazi persecution in 1943. At the time, the act carried the death penalty in Nazi-occupied Poland, but Troszczynska, who along with her mother were later registered as “Righteous Among the Nations”, says she has always lived by the principle of loving thy neighbour. FRANCE 24 reports.

