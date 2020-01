Category: World Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 08:22 Hits: 2

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Shanghai government has said companies in the city are not allowed to resume operations before Feb. 9, an official at the municipality announced at a press conference on Monday.

