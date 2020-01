Category: World Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 06:24 Hits: 2

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to disclose details of his long-delayed Middle East peace proposal to Israeli leaders on Monday, as he attempts to generate some momentum towards resolving one of the world's most intractable problems.

