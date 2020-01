Category: World Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 02:27 Hits: 2

President Trump's Palestinian-Israeli peace plan was rejected by Palestinians. But could it help Netanyahu win the March 3 Israeli election?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/0126/U.S.-peace-plan-Will-it-help-Netanyahu-win-Israeli-election?icid=rss