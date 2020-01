Category: World Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 02:30 Hits: 2

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) holds a commanding lead over the Democratic field in Iowa just days before the state is set to hold its first-in-the-nation caucuses, according to a new poll.An ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/480026-poll-sanders-leads-biden-by-9-points-ahead-of-iowa-caucuses