Sunday night owls: Federal lobbying soared to near-record $3.47 billion in 2019

Night Owls, a themed open thread, appears at Daily Kos seven days a week

Karl Evers-Hillstrom at OpenSecrets’ Center for Responsive Politics writes—Lobbying spending in 2019 nears all-time high as health sector smashes records:

Federal lobbying spending surpassed $3.47 billion last year, a nine-year high, as influential industries tried to sway the Trump administration and Congress over policies that would hurt the bottom lines of some of the nation’s most powerful companies. Not accounting for inflation, lobbying spending in 2019 falls just behind the record $3.51 billion spent in 2010 amid a lobbying bonanza around the Affordable Care Act.

“We deny the snobbish English assumption that the uneducated are the dangerous criminals. We remember the Roman Emperors. We remember the great poisoning princes of the Renaissance. We say that the dangerous criminal is the educated criminal.” ~~G. K. Chesterton, The Man Who Was Thursday, (1908)

Dear Mr. President,My only son, Ryan Larkin, a decorated US Navy SEAL took his life following traumatic brain injury (TBI). It is difficult to put into words the impact that your statement had on me and my family yesterdayÃ¢Â€Â¦it was a hard hit to the gut. https://t.co/mUdaeJigpl January 26, 2020

(Government sources estimate the number of American military personnel who have been afflicted with traumatic brain injuries since 2001 at 276,000—MB)

At Daily Kos on this date in 2011—Texas governor declares fast-track emergency for abortion restrictions:

Remember how Texas is having such a huge budget crisis that the Legislature has been forced to slash funding for one of its favorite pet projects, crisis pregnancy centers? Well, apparently, the budget crisis is over because Gov. Rick Perry is insisting that the Legislature focus its attention on the most important issue ever: Texas Gov. Rick Perry has suggested to pro life activists that a bill in the Texas Legislature requiring women seeking abortions to have a sonogram taken of their fetus will be placed on the emergency fast track for passage. That's right -- passing even greater restrictions on women's access to reproductive health care is an emergency in Texas, budget be damned. Not to mention that this legislation, if it passes, will inevitably lead to litigation, as it has in pretty much every other state where similar laws have been enacted. Nothing like a costly lawsuit to really help out with the state's budget crisis, huh, Governor? This is the same Gov. Perry who, less than two years ago, declared that Texas might have to secede from the union because "the federal government has become oppressive. I believe it’s become oppressive in its size, its intrusion into the lives of its citizens, and its interference with the affairs of our state."

