Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 13:55 Hits: 0

Donald Trump was caught on tape ordering his staff to fire Marie Yovanovitch, then US ambassador to Ukraine. She is a key figure in the events that led to the US president's impeachment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-says-get-rid-of-ukraine-ambassador-in-recording/a-52154591?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf