Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 15:03 Hits: 0

For decades now, Alevi Muslims in Turkey have fought for official recognition as a religious community. The state has persistently ignored court judgments in their favor, meaning they are also denied financial support.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-alevis-fight-for-recognition-in-turkey/a-52154523?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf