Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 23:23 Hits: 0

The anti-immigration League party was hoping to propel a government comeback with the regional election in Emilia-Romagna. Citizens of Calabria also headed to the polls — but a clear result is not expected until Monday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-regional-exit-polls-reveal-early-blow-for-matteo-salvini/a-52157950?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf