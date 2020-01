Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 13:51 Hits: 0

Nineteen soldiers were killed and five wounded in an attack on an army camp in central Mali before dawn on Sunday, an army spokesman and a local official told Reuters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200126-mali-militant-attack-army-camp-al-qaeda-islamic-state-sokolo-niono-kill