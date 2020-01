Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 21:37 Hits: 1

BEIJING: Chinese authorities have ordered the extension of a public holiday in an effort to contain an epidemic that has killed 56 people and infected nearly 2,000 worldwide, state-run media reported. A working group chaired by Premier Li Keqiang to tackle the outbreak decided on Sunday "to reduce ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-orders-public-holiday-extended-to-curb-epidemic-12352528