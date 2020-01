Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 18:24 Hits: 0

According to a new Fox News poll released on Sunday morning, a clear majority of respondents — beyond the margin of error — believe Donald Trump should be convicted by the U.S.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/01/fox-news-poll-delivers-devastating-news-to-trump-on-senate-impeachment-trial/