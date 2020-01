Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 17:22 Hits: 0

As France confirmed the third coronavirus case on its territory on Friday January 24, authorities are gradually implementing a prevention and intervention plan in order to halt the spread of what could eventually become an epidemic.

