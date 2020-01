Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 20:03 Hits: 2

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won five NBA titles throughout an illustrious basketball career, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday outside Los Angeles, according to multiple reports...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/479997-nba-legend-kobe-bryant-dies-in-helicopter-crash