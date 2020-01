Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 19:00 Hits: 0

It is hard to see what Democrats have gained by putting the country through an increasingly ugly impeachment process. They have aroused their base, perhaps, but they have also ignited fury among Trump supporters.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/479880-impeachment-has-been-a-dud-for-democrats