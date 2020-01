Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 06:30 Hits: 0

China extended long-distance travel curbs Sunday as the death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 56 with more than 2,000 people infected globally as foreign consulates and multinationals planned limited evacuations of personnel and citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200126-china-virus-death-toll-rises-to-56-as-xi-warns-of-grave-situation