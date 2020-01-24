The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Indigenous People in Brazil Vow to Defeat Bolsonaro After Perverse Attack Claiming Tribes Are Still Evolving Into Human Beings

Julia Conley, staff writer
Indigenous leaders in Brazil on Friday vowed to stop President Jair Bolsonaro's assault on their land and members of the country's 300 tribes, filing a lawsuit against the president for his latest racist statements about Indigenous people.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/01/24/indigenous-people-brazil-vow-defeat-bolsonaro-after-perverse-attack-claiming-tribes?cd-origin=rss

