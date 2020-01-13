America Exists Today to Make War : Lawrence Wilkerson on Endless War American Empire

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 13:27 Hits: 0

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, who served as Secretary of State Colin Powell’s chief of staff from 2002 to 2005, says the escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran today is a continuation of two decades of U.S. policy disasters in the Middle East, starting with the 2003 run-up to war with Iraq under the Bush administration. “America exists today to make war. How else do we interpret 19 straight years of war and no end in sight? It’s part of who we are. It’s part of what the American Empire is,” says Wilkerson. “We are going to cheat and steal to do whatever it is we have to do to continue this war complex. That’s the truth of it. And that’s the agony of it.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/1/13/lawrence_wilkerson_american_empire_war