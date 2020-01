Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 12:48 Hits: 1

China is scrambling to build a 1,000-bed hospital in just 10 days as authorities grapple with the spiralling outbreak of a virus that has left at least 41 dead, and infected hundreds of others.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200125-china-coronavirus-wuhan-hospital-sars-ebola-epidemic-record-speed-doctor-chinese-new-year