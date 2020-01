Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 18:39 Hits: 2

PARIS (Reuters) - Two of the three Chinese nationals in France who have been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus arrived without showing symptoms, doctors at a Paris hospital said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/01/26/coronavirus-patients-arrived-in-france-without-symptoms