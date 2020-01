Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 21:47 Hits: 3

German charity Sea-Eye said it had rescued 78 migrants off the Libyan coast on Saturday and accused Libyan authorities of harassing rescuers and acting illegally.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/german-charity-sea-eye-says-78-migrants-rescued-off-libyan-coast-12340732