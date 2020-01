Category: World Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 18:14 Hits: 1

A growing number of Americans express reservations that openness to diversity is “essential to who we are as a nation,” according to Pew research.

Read more https://ezorigin.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0124/Can-diversity-be-too-much-of-a-good-thing-More-Americans-wonder?icid=rss