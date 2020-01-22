The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Building Cooperation in an Unsettled World

While the changing nature of global power may tempt some actors to seek advantage through confrontation, the expanding field of stakeholders offers the possibility of a course correction. With the geopolitics of the new era currently in flux, there is still an opportunity to steer the world toward cooperation and away from potentially damaging competition.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/expansion-of-geopolitics-avoids-damaging-competition-by-borge-brende-1-2020-01

